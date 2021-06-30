UPDATE: Police officer, suspect shot during ‘ambush’ at Midtown apartment building identified

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

During a July 1 press conference at Public Safety Headquarters, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the officer wounded in a shooting at a Midtown apartment building as Officer Khuong Thai.

Thai and his partner, identified as Officer Joshua Lovreta, were responding to a report of gunfire at the Solace on Peachtree apartments when gunfire erupted on June 30. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms described the incident as an “ambush” during a Wednesday press conference.

The two officers arrived at the building in the 700 block of Peachtree Street just after 1 p.m. responding to a report of shots fired in the building. As the officers exited the elevator on the 8th floor, a suspect opened fire and wounded Thai.

Bothe officers returned fire and killed the suspect, identified as Joseph Lee Humbles, 29. Another victim was found inside an apartment and is also in stable condition.

Thais was rushed to Grady Hospital and remains in stable condition.

“The courage that was displayed, I really don’t have the words to describe,” Bottoms said. “To all our members of public safety, thank you for what you do for us.”

The incident closed Peachtree and a number of side streets from North Avenue to 5th Street for much of the afternoon. Buildings in the area were put on lockdown after an unfounded rumor that another shooter was on the loose.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was also on the scene at the request of APD. Officers from multiple jurisdictions flooded the streets of Midtown as the incident unfolded.