Summer Beer Festival returns to Fourth Ward Park on June 12

The 11th annual Atlanta Summer Beer Fest will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Park.

There will be more than 150 beers, hard seltzers, as well as a selection of wine. and cider to choose from. Beer lovers will also enjoy Live music, tunes from DJ QTip, games, and food will be available for purchase. The beer list will be added to the website soon.

Tickets are now on sale for $45 in advance, $50 after June 3, $60 at the door (unless sold out). Sales tax and ticket fees will be added.

The beer list and link to purchase tickets can be found at atlantasummerbeerfestival.com.