Quick Bites: What the Truck, Second Helpings, and Ecco Buckhead’s new chef

Tenth Street Ventures and Wolf Ideas Group have a new food truck park called What the Truck at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on the Westside. The park is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, a D.J. will play and a $5 entrance fee will be charged. For more information, visit whatthetruckatl.com.

Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA) is providing 24 high school students an immersive summer-long experience volunteering for the organization’s food rescue routes. SHA’s Youth Rescuers Summer Service Program aims to inform select teens about the problems of food insecurity and food waste through SHA staff and other hunger leaders in Atlanta. The Youth Rescuers will also pledge to become SHA Zero Food Waste Heroes to reduce their household food waste. Students from across the city are participating, including those from Westminster Schools, Dunwoody High School, The Galloway School, The Paideia School, Northview High School, Milton High School, Chamblee High School and North Springs High School. For more information, visit SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org.

Paul Nair, founder of Savi Provisions, has announced a new concept called UPop – short for Urban Provisions Offering Petroleum. The high-end food and beverage concept located in a new to Georgia gas station called Arco at 3861 Roswell Road. UPop will offer chef driven prepared foods, beer, wine and liquor. It will also include a bistro offering small plates. While this first location will serve as the prototype for future locations, Nair plans to expand to Cary, Durham and Raleigh, N.C.

Drew Van Leuvan has been named the new executive chef of Fifth Group Restaurants’ Ecco Buckhead. Van Leuvan was named a StarChefs Rising Star Award winner, one of Food & Wine magazine’s Chefs on the Rise and cooked at the James Beard Foundation House in New York. He most recently was executive chef and partner at Seven Lamps.

Chef Kevin Gillespie and his team have announced that Gunshow will resume its normal service on July 7 after a dramatic reimagining took place to keep the doors open in Glenwood Park during the pandemic. Gunshow has been serving a fixed price tasting menu rather than tableside preparation for more than a year. Make a reservation at gunshowatl.com.

Peachtree Center’s Green Market returns July 8, and runs every Thursday through the end of September from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring fresh produce, handmade goods and delicious fare, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music from local acts like Lilac Wine and more. This year’s Green Market will feature yard games including Connect 4, cornhole, ladder golf and chess.