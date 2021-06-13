Quick Bites: Historic restaurants, City Winery reopens, Drawbar’s new chef, and more

Daddy D’z BBQ in Grant Park and Japanese restaurant Nakato on Cheshire Bridge Road have each been awarded a $40,000 historic preservation grant from American Express. The restaurants are two of 25 selected from across the country to receive grant money meant to preserve historic and culturally significant minority-owned businesses disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. Daddy D’z has been serving barbecue for nearly 30 years, while Nakato is nearing its 50th anniversary.

City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market has reopened with new Executive Chef Will Artley, whose extensive resume includes Evening Star Cafe and Pizzeria Orso in the D.C. area, on Food Network’s Chopped, as a guest chef at the White House, and in collaboration with Former First Lady Michelle Obama on the national “Chefs on the Move” project. Upcoming concerts will feature Keith Washington, Chante Moore, Wynona Judd, Sheila E., and Oleta Adams. Visit citywinery.com/atlanta for tickets and reservations.

Mamoun’s Falafel recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of their online store at mamouns.com to sell their famous hot sauce, merch, and more. The Chater family has owned and operated Mamoun’s since the beginning, serving authentic Middle Eastern cuisine in a fast-casual environment. Founder Mamoun Chater emigrated from Damascus, Syria; today, his sons Kinan, Nedal, Galal and Hussam run the business that spans 11 locations across the East Coast.

Bellyard has appointed Christina Wai as the executive chef for Drawbar, the hotel’s ultramodern dining and drinking destination. With over a decade of experience, Wai most recently practiced her craft at the Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen at Renaissance Hotel Atlanta. Previously, she drove the culinary programs at various hotels and restaurants in Atlanta, including Crown Plaza Hotel Midtown, Meliá Hotels International, Takorea and Gordon Biersch Brewery.

Second Helpings Atlanta has partnered with HelloFresh to rescue fresh, surplus food from the HelloFresh distribution center located in Newnan. By the end of 2021, SHA’s goal is to rescue 3.5 million pounds of food to feed the local community in need. In January and February, SHA rescued 236,133 pounds of food from HelloFresh and delivered it to those experiencing hunger in metro Atlanta. To learn more about Second Helpings Atlanta, or to donate or volunteer, visit SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org.

Wild Heaven Beer has teamed up with neighborhood work club Switchyards to make a new kind of beer called Big Atlanta Energy (BAE). At only 4.33% ABV, the beer is designed to take off the edge while enhancing focus and energy using natural nootropics such as açai schisandra and ginger. BAE is available to Switchyards members in 16-ounce cans at the Cabbagetown and Westside locations. It will also be available on draft and to-go 16-ounce four-packs at both Wild Heaven taproom locations (Avondale Estates, West End) and in market to the Atlanta metro area via Georgia Crown Distributing.