Public Safety Briefs: Rideshare shootout; arrest made in Boulevard murder; Labat leading city jail negotiations

A shooting early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Piedmont Heights left one man dead and another critically wounded, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police said the two men were passengers in a rideshare vehicle when a dispute arose with the driver. “The dispute continued and resulted in the driver, also an adult male, shooting the other two males. A third male passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot,” said APD. The incident happened at the Chevron gas station at 2195 Monroe Dr., near Midtown Bowl. Officers arrived at the scene around 4:55 a.m., finding one man dead and another wounded. The driver is cooperating with police, and homicide detectives are working to determine the cause of the dispute, APD said Wednesday. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

APD investigators with the homicide unit secured arrest warrants for suspect Eddie Jackson, 52, for the charges of felony murder and aggravated assault on June 20. That same day, Jackson turned himself in at the Atlanta Police Public Safety Headquarters. Jackson is charged in the shooting death of an unidentified male at 421 Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward.

The AJC reports that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is now leading negotiations to use the Atlanta Detention Center to house county prisoners. In at letter to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms,, Labat asked for 500 beds and said he would partner with the city’s programs that give vocational and educational training to inmates housed at the detention center. Bottoms’ office offered 150 beds in the facility as part of re-entry program, but Labat said he only had 10 out of 3,000 inmates who would be eligible for re-entry. Negotiations continue even as a committee is expected to be seated to consider a lease/sale of the jail to Fulton County.