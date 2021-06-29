Public Safety Briefs: Club Onyx shooting; hit-and-run suspect sought; crime town hall

Atlanta Police say two men were wounded Tuesday morning during a shooting at Club Onyx, a strip club on Cheshire Bridge Road. Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the club, which is in the Lindridge/Martin Manor neighborhood. They found one man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Another victim arrived later at a hospital. Both men are in stable condition, said police. According to preliminary information, a gunshot was fired inside the club, causing the crowd to leave. In the parking lot, a person began firing a gun, and security personnel returned fire. “It is unclear at this time who was shooting inside the nightclub, who was shooting in the parking lot, or who shot the two people that were wounded,” said the Atlanta Police Department. Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Investigators with APD’s Accident Investigations Unit are seeking assistance identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a fatality on May 16. In the incident, officers responded to Metropolitan Parkway in reference to a hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival, officers located a female driver whose vehicle was struck by a male suspect driving an ATV. The male fled the scene, while his female passenger was left at the scene with critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the male suspect who fled the scene after causing the collision. The investigation continues. The suspect can be seen in the video above. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. There could be a reward up to $5,000.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, deputy chiefs, and commander will answer questions during a Zone 6 virtual town hall on June 30 at 6 p.m. Registration is required at this link.