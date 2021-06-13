Property Spotlight: Former Druid Hills United Methodist Church transformed into condos, townhomes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The model homes are now open and sales are underway at 1200 Ponce, the adaptive reuse project from Minerva Homes transforming the former Druid Hills United Methodist Church and school into condos and townhomes.

Priced from the mid-$800,000s to more than $1 million, the property features four buildings Amenities, including a lounge, fitness center, yoga/Pilates studio, a boardroom where residents can host professional meetings, and more, is housed in the former sanctuary, along with several multi-level townhomes.

The other buildings feature a variety of home styles located in a combination of existing buildings adapted for reuse and new construction. Many of the homes include decks, porches or patios, giving residents private spaces to enjoy the outdoors, to extend their living spaces, and to entertain.

Community sidewalks meander through the park-like setting and preserved oak trees add plenty of green to the property.