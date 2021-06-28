Property Spotlight: Flats at the Indie condo project just steps from BeltLine

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Capital City Real Estate has completed its new condo project, Flats at the Indie, located on Airline Street in Old Fourth Ward.

The one- and two-bedroom and penthouse condos are priced from the $300s to the $600s, and feature outdoor rooftop terraces, a pool and lounge area with views of the city, onsite pet spa, bike storage, co-working space, and more.

The project is located next door to Studioplex and the Krog District and is just steps to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.

For more, visit flatsattheindie.com.