Politan Row food hall at Colony Square will hold grand opening celebration June 25-27

The new Politan Row food hall at Colony Square in Midtown will host a grand opening weekend June 25-27.

Foodies will be able to enjoy food and drinks from Bar Politan, Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings, Unbelibubble, and YOM.

The celebration kicks off on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks by officials. At 11 a.m., the food hall opens with entertainment and interactive experiences.

On Saturday, June 26, the food hall opens during its regular operating hours (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and all-day acoustic entertainment will be performed in The Plaza while visitors get a taste of the many flavors available from the food hall’s chef-driven concepts. At 8 p.m., the energy picks up during a live DJ performance by Yvonne Monet.

For more, visit colonysquare.com/politan-row.