Police chief outlines plans to fight summer uptick in crime

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant plans to combat summer crime by putting more officers on the streets, addressing gun violence and targeting nightclubs.

“Every summer we begin to see some increases in crime,” the chief said Wednesday, outlining a summer strategy to reduce violent crime. “That’s due to a number of schools being out, the number of social activities we have throughout our city.”

While the police department tries to hire 250 more officers, the chief said administrative personnel would be shifted to help boost daily patrols. He also plans to increase the number of weekend commanders.

As he said June 7, Bryant is restructuring the police department, giving more resources to its gun assault unit. The goal is to reduce the number of guns on the streets.

“We have to intercept that,” he said. “We have to do a better job of being able to find out where these guns are coming from and cut that avenue off.”

The police department also plans to better investigate and inspect nightclubs masquerading as restaurants. Bryant said over 50 officers were trained to supplement those efforts.

Addressing gang activity and juvenile offenders are also part of the chief’s plan.

