Park Pride Legacy Grant awarded to Waterworks Park for playscape, amphitheater

A community partnership led by Friends of Waterworks Greenspace, Upper Westside Improvement District and the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is bringing a new playscape and amphitheater to Waterworks Park at the corner of Northside Drive and 17th Street in West Midtown.

Through a $100,000 legacy grant from nonprofit Park Pride, construction will begin in July on the project’s first phase, featuring custom interactive components inspired by the natural landscape and watershed equipment. In addition, an amphitheater for outdoor teaching and events ranging from concerts to outdoor movies will create a community gathering space.

“We are excited to support the first phase of this community-designed playscape that will represent the steps of the water treatment process,” stated Kayla Altland, a program manager at Park Pride. “This is a unique and innovative design that will not only be fun but educational, too. We look forward to seeing it come to fruition and for the westside neighbors to enjoy this new amenity.”

Once completed, the playscape elements will emulate the water treatment process at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant abutting the Waterworks Greenspace.

“Working with the surrounding neighborhood associations, the Friends of Waterworks Greenspace and the city, we identified this corner with its dramatic views of Atlanta and proximity to everything as the perfect spot,” said Elizabeth Hollister, Executive Director, Upper Westside Community Improvement District. “This project will further activate the greenspace, making it welcoming to children and adults alike.”

Find out more at the Atlanta Waterworks Park Facebook page at this link.