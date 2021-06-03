News Briefs: Shooting suspect arrested; MBS vaccination site closing; Campbellton Corridor transit

The AJC reports that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a woman at Dwell apartments on Auburn Avenue on June 2. Nyasia Reeves, described by Atlanta Police as an acquaintance of the victim, shot Justine Bernard during an argument. Bernard died of her injuries at Grady Hospital. Reeves is in the Fulton County Jail charged with murder.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center will close after Monday, June 7. Nearly 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given at the Downtown arena. Until the closure, the vaccine is available for free to anyone age 12+. No appointments are needed and parking is free. For second doses, residents are asked to ensure that sufficient time has passed and to bring their vaccination card.

MARTA will host a virtual public meeting to provide updates and receive input on the Campbellton Corridor Transit Project on Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. The virtual meeting will be streamed on YouTube. Meeting participants will learn about the two options MARTA has evaluated for the Campbellton Corridor Transit Project, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) and have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on which should be recommended. The project would link Downtown’s Oakland City station with Greenbriar Mall. The public can submit questions and provide feedback any time via email publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com and phone (404) 848-5000.