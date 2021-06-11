News Briefs: Secoriea Turner lawsuit; city reopening plan; APS budget adopted

The parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old who was shot and killed last summer near the Wendy’s on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was shot by a police officer, have filed a $16 million lawsuit against the city, officials, and the fast-food chain. The lawsuit specifically names Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Police Chief Rodney Bryant, and Councilmember Joyce Sheperd. The lawsuit claims that Atlanta officials were negligent by not removing armed protesters who had taken over the burned out Wendy’s following Brooks’ death. Police arrested and charged Julian Conley with the murder, but the teenager maintains he never fired his gun.

The City of Atlanta entered Phase 4 of its post-pandemic reopening plan this week. City employees are now permitted to resume in-person operations, but city facilities remain closed to the public. Masks are still required, COVID-19 screenings, and other safety protocols remain in place.

The Atlanta Board of Education approved Atlanta Public Schools’ $1.4 billion budget for the 2021-2022 school year at its June 7 meeting. The spending plan includes over $23.8 million in staff compensation enhancements, along with nearly $50 million for programs, technology and resources focused on student success.