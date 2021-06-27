News Briefs: Mayor lifts outdoor event limit; MARTA partners for developments; GPB Classical debuts

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order on Friday lifting a moratorium on the acceptance of applications for permits for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons. Such events may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay—including the designation of a health coordinator responsible for reviewing current CDC guidance and ensuring the execution of an augmented cleaning and sanitation plan. A moratorium remains on all outdoor events for 50,000 persons or more.

MARTA has announced a partnership with the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group for a $100 million initiative to finance new development at or within a mile of MARTA rail stations. The Atlanta Affordable Housing and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) supporst the development of ground-up mixed-income, TOD projects that benefit from proximity to MARTA’s 38 heavy rail stations and 12 Atlanta Streetcar light rail stops. “MARTA has long been focused on not only moving people throughout the region but in improving the communities we serve. This partnership with Goldman Sachs supports our ongoing mission to provide equitable access to jobs, education, and affordable housing,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker in a statement. “The initiative helps boost development in the communities around our rail stations and lays the groundwork in advance of other planned transit projects.”

GPB Classical, a 24-hour station where you can listen to your favorite composers, conductors and orchestras, is now available online at https://www.gpb.org/classical. Funded through a generous multi-year donation from a supporter in Macon, GPB Classical will also, in the coming weeks, launch in GPB Radio apps, TuneIn, Radio Garden, and more. In the near future, over the air broadcasts will begin in select markets.