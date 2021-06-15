News Briefs: Lenox Square shooting; Atlanta Prison Farm property; FanDuel coming to PCM

Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night shooting of a Lenox Square security guard, according to the Atlanta Police Department. On June 13 at 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the mall in response to shots being fired. They found a man in his early 40s, who works as a security employee at the mall, outside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said. On Monday, police said the two suspects detained at the scene were arrested. The suspects are a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. They are charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of firearm by person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The suspects are being held at a youth detention center, according to police. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

There is growing opposition to the city’s plan to build a public safety training facility on the old Atlanta Prison Farm property located in DeKalb County. According to Saporta Report , the vision for the land has been to transform it into the centerpiece of the South River Forest Park, which was unanimously adopted by the Atlanta City Council. But now the Atlanta Police Foundation and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have proposed turning 150 acres of the Prison Farm’s 348 acres into a massive public safety training campus complete with indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, bomb detonation and explosion tests, burning building for fire training, a road course to practice car chases, pastureland for the city’s mounted patrol among other training facilities. The communities around the property have little to no voice on what will happen on the site, according to the report.

Sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group has announced it will open a new technology campus at Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward. The office will be the technology hub for its software engineering, product development, user experience and user interface teams. The company plans to grow its Atlanta-based work force to approximately 900 over the next five years.