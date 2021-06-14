New retail tenants announced for Atlanta Dairies

Atlanta Dairies has announced that three new retail shops – City Champion, Proper Wax, and Paradiso Plant Shop – will open mid-summer at the Memorial Drive development in Reynoldstown.

The stores are new concepts from Dan Collier, who is known for shops like The Merchant, Archer Paper Goods, Sweet Inman’s, Collier Candy Co., Daily Dose, Read Shop and more.

City Champion will focus on regional apparel that represents the civic pride of the city and the state of Georgia. Most items carried will be custom-made by City Champion and manufactured in-house. Shoppers will also find postcards, pins, and vintage pieces.

Proper Wax will carry popular candle brands mixed with new-to-market candlemakers, while Paradiso Plant Shop will focus on houseplants, plant accessories, and plant supplies