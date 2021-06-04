New Restaurant Radar: Das BBQ, Flower Child, Doughnut Dollies and more

Das BBQ has opened its second location at 350 Memorial Drive in the old, but snazzily revamped Harps Transmission building next to Oakland Cemetery. Brisket, ribs, turkey, and Brunswick stew are on the menus. More at dasbbq.com.

Emmy Squared is tossing Detroit-style pizzas – square and thick-crust – in the former Shed space in Glenwood Park, 475 Bill Kennedy Way. Details at emmysquaredpizza.com.

Flower Child has a new outpost at Westside Provision District, 1170 Howell Mill Rd. featuring a menu of bowls, grains, greens, wraps, and signature rose petal lemonade. Menu at iamaflowerchild.com.

Bantam + Biddy has opened its newest location at Atlantic Station all-natural poutlry offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Details at bantamandbiddy.com.

Doughnut Dollies is open in Virginia-Highland, 1002 Virginia Ave., featuring Chef Anna Gatti’s “over-the-top” doughnuts with a cold brew, espresso, and coffee bar. For more visit mydoughnutdollies.com.

Incoming



The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen: Elevated fare and libations at the new Element Midtown Atlanta next door to the Fox. (August)

Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar: Parisian cuisine and wine bar concept at Atlantic Station. (Fall)

BRASH Kitchen: All-day café collaboration from BRASH Coffee and Stop Think Chew on the Upper Westside. (Early 2022)