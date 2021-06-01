After a full year without live music, Atlanta’s festival season is about to kick into high gear.

On June 1, Music Midtown announced its return to Piedmont Park the weekend of September 18-19. This year’s two-day festival features four stages spread throughout the park. The lineup includes performances by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, the Black Pumas, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and dozens more.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $125 at Music Midtown’s site till June 2 at 10 p.m. Then, on June 4, at 10 a.m., ticket sales open to the public. The price also increases to $135 (plus fees).

News of Music Midtown’s return falls on the heels of Imagine Music Festival announcing its return Sept. 17-19. This year, the “Aquatic Fairytale”-themed spectacle of lights and electronic dance music moves to Bouckaert Farm, in the City of Chattahoochee Hills. Tickets are on sale now.

In May, Shaky Knees revealed the lineup for its Oct. 22-24 return to Central Park. Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, the Strokes, St. Vincent, Alice Cooper, Mac Demarco, and Modest Mouse are all part of the bill. Tickets are on sale now.

With so much pop and alternative music coming down the pike, A Rippin’ Production strikes back with the full-throttle Mass Destruction Metal Fest IV taking over the Loft and Center Stage Nov. 5-7. Bang your head to the whiplash fury of Nuclear Assault, Repulsion, Suffocation, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

In the meantime, if you’re up for a short road trip to nearby Ellijay, Georgia, on Aug. 7 the Holla Yella Fest features 12 acts performing on two stages. The almighty Saxsquatch shares the stage with Mystery Cassette, Funk You, the Neon Queen Abba tribute act, and more. Get tickets.