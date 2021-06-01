Last call at Einstein’s, but Joe’s on Juniper will remain open until October

Midtown and LGBTQ community favorite Joe’s on Juniper will remain open until October, but it was last call over the weekend for sister restaurant Einstein’s.

Both establishments – located on the same block of Juniper Street for nearly 30 years – face the wrecking ball to make way for a mixed-use development from Middle Street Partners with apartments and retails spread over two towers.

Restaurant group Metrotainment Cafes released a statement on Monday stating that the Einstein’s space will be available for private events until October for those seeking spaces for rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, corporate events, and more.

The statement also said Joe’s on Juniper will remain open until October, “allowing guests to enjoy the summer season on the famous patio in Midtown.”

“Thank you to every guest throughout the years who helped to make Einstein’s such a special place in Atlanta. We encourage everyone to continue to support Joe’s on Juniper through the next few months and enjoy a final season at Joe’s,” the statement concluded.

Metrotainment has not announced if they will reopen the two restaurants in new locations or inside the mixed-use development that will replace them.