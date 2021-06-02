Four Decatur festivals to be held simultaneously in October

The organizers of four of Decatur’s festivals have announced plans for “Festival Weekend 2021,” to be held Oct. 1-3 with the Decatur Book Festival, Decatur Arts Festival, Amplify Decatur Music Festival and Decatur Craft Beer Festival held simultaneously.

The weekend’s schedule of events includes:

Decatur Book Festival: Saturday, Oct. 2

After 15 years of hosting literary events over Labor Day weekend, the AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University is making a permanent move to the first weekend of October. This year the book festival will host a one-day program with five author events at the First Baptist Church of Decatur.

Decatur Arts Festival: Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3

The Decatur Arts Festival will present more than 100 new and returning artists – from across the country and across town – showcasing their creations within a dozen disciplines.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival: Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2

Presented by Lenz, Amplify will present national, regional, and local music acts at a free outdoor concert the night on Friday and an all-day, ticketed festival on Saturday. Amplify will announce performers later this month.

The Decatur Craft Beer Festival: Saturday, Oct. 2

The Decatur Craft Beer Festival will host live music in the Brick Store Pub beer garden with hard-to-find unique beer offerings.

The four festivals are working closely with City of Decatur officials to create a safe environment for attendees. Specific COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be announced in the coming months.