Food-O-Rama coming to Piedmont Park on June 12

The 6th annual Food-O-Rama Festival will take place on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 8 p.m. at Piedmont Park.

The food truck festival will host an array of savory and sweet offerings from all over the Southeast. In addition to more than 50 food trucks, the festival will also showcase caterers, pop-up chefs, craft cocktails, local arts and crafts, live music, and more.

The festival is open to all ages and free to attend. Guests ages 21 and up that would like to imbibe can purchase a wristband for $6. A percentage of proceeds will go to The Street Food Coalition that gives grants to food truck owners facing medical emergencies and provides an up-to-date list of online databases, forums, and third-party service providers that assist with growing businesses.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ Foodormamaevents.