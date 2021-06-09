First two restaurant concepts announced for South Dwntn redevelopment

The first tenants for the South Dwntn redevelopment from Newport will open storefronts in phase one of the project, Hotel Row, along Mitchell Street.

Chicken sandwich concept How Crispy, which is running a popup in Summerhill with plans to build a brick and mortar shop there – is coming to Hotel Row along with a pizza shop and underground cocktail bar from Slater Hospitality, which operates 9 Mile Station and Skyline Park at Ponce City Market.

“After years of planning and programming, we are one step closer to truly reviving South Downtown,” said Newport Senior Vice President April Stammel in a press release. “I could not be more excited to unveil details on these first tenants for Hotel Row – both of whom will help create a thriving community and are excited to truly honor the building’s unique character. It’s crucial to us that we find the best partners to push the vision for South Dwntn forward, and I can’t imagine having better people behind these first two concepts.”

Newport’s plans for Hotel Row, which is named for the collection of early 20th century historic hotels that once lined the street, will include local restaurants, specialty retail, creative office and artist spaces. The first tenants are expected to move in to Hotel Row starting early next year.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the buildings located in south Downtown at Broad and Mitchell Streets till retain their early 20th century character and are in walking distance to the Capitol, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Centennial Yards project at The Gulch.

For more information, visit southdwntn.com.