Festivals, parades, and events set to mark Juneteenth

Juneteenth, an annual observance that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., will be marked with a series of events around Atlanta including a parade, music, author talks, and art installations.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival.

This ninth annual event will be held June 18-20 at Centennial Olympic Park, from 1-10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Event includes a Black History Parade, a live performance by Arrested Development, a cultural arts amphitheater, two music stages, an artist’s market, vendors, food trucks and family activities. Produced by Juneteenth Atlanta, a nonprofit organization. Free admission.

Juneteenth Festival at Stone Mountain Village

Stone Mountain Village will host a Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19, from 6-9 p.m.

The event on Main Street will feature local dignitaries, live music, choirs, vendors, African drummers and dancers, a cultural exhibit and fireworks.

Atlanta History Center

This month’s virtual Juneteenth activities will be supplemented by a month-long program honoring Black innovation, creativity, and activism. Events include a panel discussion on June 21 about C.T. Vivian’s posthumously published memoir, It’s In the Action, with co-author Steve Fiffer, Al Vivian, and Ambassador Andrew Young. There will also be an author discussion with Adrian Miller, author of Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, on June 23 at 7 p.m.

The United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County.

This organization, which works to build a stronger community that embraces diversity, will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046. The “family fun-filled event” includes performances, music, historical presentations, vendors and food trucks. Free admission.

Remembrance as Resistance: Preserving Black Narratives

Flux Projects presents Charmaine Minniefield’s Remembrance as Resistance: Preserving Black Narratives in commemoration of Juneteenth. Honoring over 800 recently discovered unmarked graves in the African American Burial Grounds of historic Oakland Cemetery, the project celebrates the Ring Shout, a traditional African American worship and gathering practice, whose origins in West African ritual and ceremony predate slavery. The project features a replica of a Praise House, a small wooden structure used for worship, and includes a multimedia installation of the Ring Shout with video projections on the interior of the building and a sound installation emanating from the structure over the newly restored African American Burial Grounds. The installation is on view June 19 through July 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Oakland Cemetery.