Big Boi lists Outkast’s studio ‘The Dungeon’ on Airbnb for special overnight stays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lakewood Heights home where Outkast, Goodie Mob, and production team Organized Noize recorded some of its most iconic music is now listed on Airbnb.

Big Boi (aka Antwan Patton) and Andre 3000 (aka Andre Benjamin) made “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” and “ATLiens” in the basement recording studio – nicknamed “The Dungeon.” Big Boi purchased the house in 2019.

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at “The Dungeon” on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for only $25 (plus taxes and fees) a night — in honor of the 25th anniversary release of “ATLiens.”

Guests will get a guided tour of the basement studio, where the walls still bear the signatures of the artists – collectively known as The Dungeon Family – got their start; access to a state-of-the-art in-home studio, transportation to and from the house within the city limits in an Escalade, and more.

Fans can request to book a stay beginning Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT. To book this overnight and explore more stays and Experiences inspired by Black Music Month, visit airbnb.com/blackmusicmonth.

Also as part of Black Music Month, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for kids aged K-12th grade.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” says Big Boi. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”