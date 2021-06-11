Atlanta police working to stop ‘slider crimes’ at gas stations and retail stores

Atlanta Police are working to stop so-called “slider crimes” and warning motorists to be vigilant when they stop to pump gas or pick up something at retail stop.

According to APD , slider crimes occur when a driver leaves their car unlocked, usually while pumping gas. A thief “slides” into the car and steals items – and sometimes the entire vehicle – then jumps into an accomplice’s car and flees the scene.

Officers, especially those patrolling Zone 2 in Buckhead. have been on heightened alert for slider crimes and their efforts continue to pay off.

APD released video footage of a May 31 incident where a suspected slider carrying a gun attempted to elude officers at the QT gas station on Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Officers observed two males walking around the parking lot and realized the pair was closely watching vehicles as they parked. The officers watched the pair for an extended period of time and saw them walking to and from the parking lot, in between fuel pumps, around parked cars and looking into at least one parked vehicle.

Officers approached the two and began speaking with them. As they talked, an officer noticed one of the males, 19-year-old Cedric Woods, was carrying a concealed handgun. Woods fled on foot, leading to quick pursuit that ended in the Target parking deck. An officers later located the handgun in The Dump parking lot.

The loaded gun and had been stolen during a recent vehicle theft on Peachtree Road in Zone 5. Officers also recovered three credit cards and a social security card which had been stolen during vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles. Woods was found to be a convicted felon and was charged with a number of crimes including possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, and financial card theft. The second male was not charged and was released from the scene.