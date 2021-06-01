Atlanta Jazz Festival announces lineup for Labor Day weekend in Piedmont Park

The 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival will take place over Labor Day weekend – Sunday, Sept, 5 and Monday, Sept. 6 – at Piedmont Park. The festival was rescheduled from its traditional Memorial Day weekend date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup will feature a variety of jazz sounds and stylings from up-and-coming talent like Brenda Nicole Moorer to seasoned jazz performers like Patti Austin and Archie Shepp and will largely be the same artists who were previously announced in 2020.

More than 15 artists and musicians will entertain festival-goers on two stages in the park: Oak Hill Stage and Meadow Stage. There will also be a VIP Lounge experience at the Oak Hill Stage.

The Complete Lineup for the 2021 Festival includes:

Sunday, Sept. 5



Oak Hill Stage

1:30 p.m. – Pasquale Grasso Trio

3:30 p.m. – Yuko Mabuchi

5:30 p.m. – Alexey Marti

7:30 p.m. – Miguel Zenon

Meadow Stage

1 p.m. – Karla Harris

3 p.m. – Ryan Kilgore

5 p.m. – Jazzmeia Horn

7 p.m. – Ron Carter

9 p.m. – Patti Austin

Monday, Sept. 6



Oak Hill Stage

1:30 p.m. – Brenda Nicole Moorer

3:30 p.m. – Logan Richardson

5:30 p.m. – Irreversible Entanglements

7:30 p.m. – Mike Phillips

Meadow Stage

1 p.m. – Isaiah Sharkey

3 p.m. – Laurin Talese

5 p.m. – Theo Croker

7 p.m. – Sean Jones

9 p.m. – Archie Shepp

This year’s festival will also feature an educational component. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free Jazz 101 workshops covering a broad spectrum of topics. Official festival merchandise will be available at atlantafestivals.com beginning June 4.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a great Festival this year with a variety of established and rising jazz musicians,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “We’re thrilled that the Festival will be back in 2021 and hope that everyone is able to join us on Labor Day Weekend for a safe and entertaining event.”