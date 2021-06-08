Atlanta City Council approves budget for 2022, including funding for new police officers

The Atlanta City Council on Monday unanimously approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, with no millage rate increase.

The general fund, which totals approximately $710 million, provides funding for 250 new police officers, pay raises for police and fire personnel, funding to expand the city’s surveillance camera network, support for city parks and recreation programs, interest payments for for affordable housing investments, and funding for the Office of Inspector General.

Other items approved Monday include:

• Confirmed Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointment of Rodney Bryant as permanent chief of the Atlanta Police Department.

• An ordinance requesting the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Police Department complete a joint study to determine funding for the number of retired police officers that would be required through the Recapture Program to patrol Atlanta parks.

• A resolution to establish a City of Atlanta-Fulton County Joint Committee consisting of representatives from the City of Atlanta and Fulton County to develop a framework to assist the Fulton County sheriff with severe overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.

• A resolution to declare the Atlanta spa mass shooting on March 16, 2021 as a disaster in accordance with United States Internal Revenue Code Section 139, designate the Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta Chapter as a financial vehicle for victims of disaster relief, and authorize the mayor or her designee to enter into any agreements necessary to effectuate this designation.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to apply for and accept a Police Reform and Racial Justice Grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the amount of $175,000 for the purpose of assisting the City’s efforts to achieve racial justice through police reform,

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to execute a special procurement agreement on behalf of the City of Atlanta with Georgia State University for a study to determine the feasibility of creating a workforce career trade program, including the potential for the issuance of City of Atlanta workforce development bonds sustained through an employee opt-in payroll deduction for a term of six month, in an amount not to exceed $58,000.