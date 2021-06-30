APD officer shot during ‘ambush’ at Midtown apartment building

One of two Atlanta Police officers responding to a report of gunfire at a Midtown apartment building was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms described the incident as an “ambush” during an afternoon press conference.

Two officers arrived at the Solace apartments in the 700 block of Peachtree Street just after 1 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the building. As the officers exited the elevator on the 8th floor, a suspect opened fire and wounded one of the responding officers.

The other police officer returned fire and killed the suspect. Another victim was found inside an apartment and is also in stable condition.

The wounded officer was rushed to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition. The officer’s name has not been released.

“The courage that was displayed, I really don’t have the words to describe,” Bottoms said. “To all our members of public safety, thank you for what you do for us.”

The incident closed Peachtree and a number of side streets from North Avenue to 5th Street for much of the afternoon. Buildings in the area were put on lockdown after an unfounded rumor that another shooter was on the loose.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene at the request of APD. Officers from multiple jurisdictions flooded the streets of Midtown as the incident unfolded.