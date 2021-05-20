Your Next Home Could Be In… Chamblee

Where is it? Chamblee is about 20 minutes north of Downtown in DeKalb County. You can take MARTA to the Chamblee station or just follow the small jets. light planes, and helicopters buzzing up I-85.



Chamblee has an airport? DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, or PDK, is located inside the city limits. Originally a military training ground during World War I and Naval Air Station Atlanta during World War II, the airport is now the second busiest in Georgia (behind Hartsfield-Jackson) with 100 hangars used for private planes, charter jets, flight schools, local TV station news and traffic helicopters, and the Civil Air Patrol.

What’s the history of the city: Originally dairy and pastures, the city became a railroad hub in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Later, Chamblee became known for industry and manufacturing plants, which went bust in the 1980s. The tax base dwindled and the population fled, but immigrants seeking affordable housing began to populate Chamblee and turn it into the thriving multicultural city it is today.

So where do I live? There are plenty of spacious ranch-style and traditional homes built from the 1950s to 1970s that have been updated or looking for a little TLC ranging in price from the high $200s to the mid-500s. If you want to live downtown or near MARTA, there are lofts – The Lofts @ 5300 and Peachtree Malone Lofts start in the $200s when units are available – and high-end apartment complexes like The Oliver, The Keswick, and The Station on Peachtree The city just approved a new luxury apartment building, Chamblee Manor, which will feature nearly 400 units as well as retail and restaurant space at Peachtree Boulevard.

What about shopping and dining? Two words: Buford Highway. The famed corridor is home to more international dining options than we could possibly name here, but fans of Asian and Mexican food will be in heaven. As for shopping, the giant Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway, is a busy hub of retail and dining options with more than 200 stores. Chinatown Mall at 5383 New Peachtree Road has a bustling food court and market, too. New restaurants to check out include Antiguo Lobo, Continent, Tum Pok Pok, and Kary Kitchen. See the story at this link for more about the new restaurants.