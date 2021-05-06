Virginia-Highland Porchfest will rock the neighborhood on May 8

Taking a page from their kindred spirits in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood, the newly formed Virginia Highland District Association has launched Virginia-Highland Porchfest and Rock n Run 5k on Saturday, May 8 from noon to 6 p.m.

This will be Intown’s first major festival in more than a year, and the fun begins with a virtual 5k run and continues throughout the streets of the neighborhood with food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and musicians strategically placed across one of Atlanta’s most walkable neighborhoods.

More than 50 musical acts will perform on the front porches of homes in the Highlands, and we recommend catching Chickens & Pigs, Wren & The Ravens, The Bea Arthurs, and 688.

Food trucks from Bankhead Seafood, Slutty Vegan, Westside Creamery and more will be there, too.