VIDEO: Bryant named permanent police chief as Bottoms announces crime task force

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Tuesday that interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant would be the city’s permanent top cop and that a task force was being created to combat a crime wave, including 44 homicides since January.

Bryant, who returned to the force from retirement after a distinguished 30+ year career, took over from Chief Erika Shields, who resigned in the wake of the police-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks during the height of last summer’s social justice demonstrations.

“I would like to thank Mayor Bottoms for this opportunity and her confidence in me to lead this phenomenal police department,” Bryant said. “I would like to thank the men and women of the department for allowing me to lead and the confidence and support I receive from the citizens we serve.”

At a press conference, Bottoms said she was creating a task force that will provide feedback in the next 30 to 45 day to address crime in the city.