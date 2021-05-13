Toll Brothers and Portman Holdings update two big Midtown mixed-use developments

Toll Brothers and Portman Holding presented revisions to their respective mixed-use projects at the May 11 meeting of the Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC).

Toll Brothers and WDG Architecture presented updated plans based on feedback received last month from the DRC. The overall phased project, including a 37-story tower with 376 units and 4,900 square feet of retail, remained as previously presented. However, new modifications focused on pedestrian circulation, relocating outdoor dining, reconfiguring loading and additional screening on the parking deck.

DRC recommendations included maximizing retail parking in balance with providing accessible bike parking at street level; adding more patio dining at the southeast corner of the building; simplifying the building’s exterior materials; and making the parking deck appear more seamless.

Portman Holdings and HKS returned with phase two of their project at 1020 Spring Street, a mixed-use three tower development organized around the historic H.M. Patterson & Son – Spring Hill Chapel building. The committee reviewed the latest plans for the 30-story office tower fronting on Williams Street.

Improvements were made since the project was last seen by the DRC in February including adjoining two curb cuts along Williams Street; refining the upper-level plaza and storefronts accessible from the circular drive along Spring Street; redesigning a pedestrian stair that connects the upper-level plaza to the Williams Street sidewalk level; and various architectural refinements to the office tower and parking podium.

The DRC suggested at the May meeting that the developers make pedestrian and bike circulation refinements along with street level refinements to better engage Williams Street. Portman agreed to maintain an 8’ wide clear sidewalk for Williams Street, but the committee requested the developer improve vertical accessibility via the stair along Williams Street by moving it be more visible and accessible from the upper plaza, along with providing a more convenient elevator.

The committee also recommended replacing one loading bay in the adjacent street level space along Williams Street. provide habitable space in place of one loading bay. At the Williams Street curb cut the DRC recommended signals and signage to minimize potential conflict with pedestrians and bicyclists.

Another recommendation was redesign of the pedestrian and bike path from Spring Street to the plaza and stair to be less circuitous and more convenient.