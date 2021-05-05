Report: Fired police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated

Garrett Rolfe, the former officer charged with the murder of Rayshard Brooks, has his job back with the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a report from the AJC, Rolfe was reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board, which decided that the officer had not received his right to due process. Rolfe had appealed to the board to get his job back.

Rolfe fired the fatal shot that killed DUI suspect Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot on University Avenue last June. Brooks scuffled with Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, before grabbing one of the officer’s tasers.

Brooks’ death came at the height of demonstrations and civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Further unrest followed, including the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, and the resignation of APD Chief Erika Shields.