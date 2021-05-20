Public Safety Briefs: Carjackers sought; robbers hits Kroger and Dunkin’; APD piloting gunfire locator tech

Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects in armed carjacking incident on 14th Street in Midtown. According to APD reports, officers responded to the call around 8:51 p.m. on May 5 and a woman reported that two armed males pulled up behind her BMW in a black sedan and tapped the bumper. When she got out to inspect the damage, two males with guns confronted her and demanded the car. In surveillance video of the incident, one of the suspects grabs the victim but she escapes unharmed. One of the males fled in her car while the other fled in the sedan. A third car that pulled up to the scene follows the robbers without stopped. Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There could be a reward of up to $5,000.

APD is looking for two suspects in armed robberies at a Dunkin’ Donuts and Kroger supermarket. On May 10 around 6:54 pm, officers responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 561 Ponce De Leon Ave., where an employee said two male suspects dressed in white and black hoodies passed a note demanding all the money and threatened to kill her. The employee thought the suspects were playing a prank until one of them brandished a firearm and threatened to “shoot up” the location, according to the report. The victim surrendered the money in the register and both suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan. Then around 7:48 p.m. officers responded to the Kroger at Ansley Mall. An employee said a man wearing a white and black hoodie passed a note demanding money or he would “shoot the place up,” according to the report. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan. Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

The Atlanta Police Department, in partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, is conducting a test of new technology, ShotSpotter, that can detect the originating site of a gunshot in real time. The technology will be tested at no cost to the City of Atlanta for three months in a five-mile corridor on Atlanta’s Westside, under the auspices of APD’s Operation Shield network, as part of APD and Mayor Bottoms’ efforts to address gun-related crimes. “The Atlanta Police Department is committed to exploring technologies that can contribute to more efficient policing and effective enforcement,” said Chief Rodney Bryant. “Technology coupled with old-fashion police work will be beneficial in our efforts to stop gun violence in our city.” At the end of the pilot, APD will assess the success of the program to determine whether they will employ similar technology long term.