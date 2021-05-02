News Briefs: Teen killed in shooting; Buckhead shuttle bus; public food truck program

UPDATE: Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Glenwood Park where a 15-year-old girl was killed and two other teens were wounded on May 1. According to APD, the incident began with a group of juveniles fighting near the Waffle House in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue SE, which is also across the street from Maynard Jackson High School. After the fight, more people arrived on the scene, including adults, and the confrontation continued and led to gunfire. According to the AJC, the Glenwood Park shooting was one of four shootings that occurred in a six hour period.

The launch of an on-demand, low-cost shuttle van service in central Buckhead’s business and residential districts is expected to come in August after a lengthy pandemic delay. Hailed by an Uber-style app from a company called Via, the fleet of six free-roaming vans will take people anywhere in the general areas of the central business district, Buckhead Village and the Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

The city is expanding its public food truck program to provide more on-street locations for food trucks to operate in commercial districts throughout the city. Through a process managed by the Department of City Planning, individuals may apply to request that existing on-street parking in or near commercial districts is designated for food trucks during certain times and days of the week. Under the new program, applications for new food truck areas will be reviewed to determine if the proposed location meets all criteria and requirements for food truck parking designation. Information on how to request that existing on-street parking is designated for food trucks and how to apply for a permit to operate within the city’s public right-of-way is available at atlantaga.gov/vending