News Briefs: Nguyen running for secretary of state; Brinks guard wounded; Kemp signs street racing bill

Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen has announced her candidacy for Georgia Secretary of State, hoping to unseat embattled Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger. “I’m running to make sure that all Georgians have the right to participate in our democracy and for Georgia to lead the country on voting rights, not on voter suppression,” Nguyen said in a statement email to supporters. She would become the first Asian American elected to statewide office. Raffensperger, who drew the ire of members of the state GOP for not endorsing former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims of voter fraud, already has competition from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice.

A Brinks security guard was wounded during a shootout with robbers who tried to steal his armored truck on May 4. The incident occurred just before 6 a.m at Henri’s Bakery & Deli on Marietta Street on the Westside where the security guard and his partner had stopped to get breakfast. Two suspects in a black sedan pulled beside the armored truck and one of the suspects entered the truck with a firearm and demanded the driver to exit the vehicle, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department. The second Brinks employee in the parking lot fired at the armed suspect but missed, while the suspect returned fire and shot the employee in the arm, according to the statement. Police are searching for the vehicle and suspects.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 534 on May 3 to combat street racing in the state after metro Atlanta and other municipalities have been plagued by reckless drivers over the past year. Kemp said the bill clearly defines participation in street racing, lays out penalties for habitual violators, and makes it a crime to facilitate or organize a street racing event. “My goal in championing this legislation is simple: to rid our streets of crime and protect Georgia families,” Kemp said at the bill signing.