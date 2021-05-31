News Briefs: More COVID-19 restrictions end; Edgewood weekend closure; candidate forums set for June 8

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order on Friday eliminating nearly all of the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions. Effective May 31, the order eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Limited guidelines remain for long-term care facilities, schools, and school districts. Under the new executive order, schools and school districts cannot require workers or students to wear masks while on school campuses. Read the full executive order here.

Edgewood Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic on the weekends from Boulevard to Jackson Street on weekends through Sept. 12. The move is intended to curb street racing, drug sales, and other illegal activity.

The Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA) will host a day of virtual candidate forums for those vying for office in the City of Atlanta. On June 8, CBA will host one of the first forums to feature candidates for Mayor, City Council President, and At-Large and District council members. The forums, open to all candidates, are an opportunity to inform voters on the policies important to the business and civic community. The event will allow candidates to respond to questions related to the CBA platform, which covers issues such as public safety, economic development and recovery, affordable housing, transportation, and many others. Confirmed candidates include mayoral contenders Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore, Sharon Gay, and Antonio Brown; city council president hopefuls Doug Shipman, Natalyn Archibong, and Courtney English; and more than 25 city council candidates. The city council forum will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and can be streamed at cbamorningforum.eventbrite.com. Mayor, city council and at=large districts forum is 1 pm. to 3 p.m. at cbaafternoonforum.eventbrite.com.