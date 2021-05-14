News Briefs: Gas shortage continues; vaccine available for kids 12-16; anti-violence advisory council

Gas shortages continue across metro Atlanta even after Colonial Pipeline resumed operations on May 12 following a cyberattack. GasBuddy, which launched a tracker to help motorists find gas, reported that 68% of metro stations were empty and those that were still operational only have “limited fuel options.” Colonial Pipeline officials said in a statement it would take “several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.”

Earlier this week, Georgia made headlines by becoming one of the first states to begin vaccinating kids ages 12-16. The Georgia Department of Public Health said on Tuesday that providers could use the Pfizer vaccine after the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use for the age group. The mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium began offering the jab to kids on Wednesday. More than a dozen states surveyed by Reuters, including Texas, Idaho, Arizona, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois and Minnesota said they would “wait for the go-ahead from an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before they start administering the vaccine to children under 16.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council – comprised of community members and partners – will review the city’s plans to address violent crime and give recommendations to Bottoms in 45 days. The council will hold its first meeting on May 19. High profile members include former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates and UPS CEO Carol Tomé.