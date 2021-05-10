News Briefs: Business license renewals; Atlanta Eagle historic designation; Food Bank breaks record

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an administrative order to assist and ease the business license renewal process. The order calls for increased training for ATL311 agents and improved self-service articles for renewals; establishing an interdepartmental team to resolve support requests escalated from 311 in a timely manner; and establishing an in-person business license renewal location at City Hall. Customers seeking to renew their business licenses have until June 30, 2021 and can go to the Office of Revenue website for renewal information. Customers experiencing issues can contact 311 via social media, web, email, or phone. Bottoms also reissued an administrative order that directs the City to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline through June 30, 2021.

Project Q reports that the city’s Zoning Review Board approved ordinances declaring two properties along Ponce de Leon Avenue – the Kodak building at 300 Ponce and the former Atlanta Eagle bar and nightclub at 306 Ponce – as historic landmarks. The board’s approval came after Neighborhood Planning Unit E voted to support the effort. On the same day, the organization that advocated for the landmark status, Historic Atlanta, withdrew its support after property owners reached an agreement with the city that would allow for significant alterations of the buildings. Historic Atlanta said concessions made by the city would “negatively affect the historic integrity of this incredibly significant historic place.”

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has distributed a record breaking 113+ million pounds of food, or the equivalent to 94 million meals since the pandemic first hit Georgia in March 2020 — a 66% jump from the 12 month period leading up to COVID-19. ACFB launched several initiatives during the pandemic including the “Text For Help” platform to assist those in need, partnered with school districts to ensure children were fed, and opened its first community food center in Gwinnett. The nonprofit still needs donations as the demand for food continues. Visit acfb.org to donate or get more information.