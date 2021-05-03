New Restaurant Radar: Maepole, El Viñedo Local, Tabla, and more 

Maepole is now open at 72 Georgia Ave. in Summerhill with a menu of mostly plant-based plates (think super greens, brown rice, sweet potato or quinoa as anchors) with a Southern flare. This is Peter Dale’s second location after opening the flagship in Athens three years ago. More at maepole.com.

Get your morning fix at Breakfast at Barney’s, 349 Decatur St. in the Pencil Factory Lofts, with a menu featuring everything from salmon croquettes and shrimp and grits to French toast and steak and eggs. See the menu at breakfastatbarneys.com.

Papi’s Cuban Cuisine is slated to open its second Atlanta location this month at Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St., in Inman Park serving up Cuban sandwiches, deep fried plantains, and more. Visit papisgrill.com for more.



Located near the Fox Theatre, El Viñedo Local is now open at 730 Peachtree St. in Midtown, currently serving breakfast and lunch with dinner and wine coming soon. The South American-inspired restaurant serving empanadas, arepas, tostones, and ceviche. For more, visit elvinedolocal.com.

Storico Vino – from the creative team behind Storico Fresco and Forza Storico – is pouring an extensive selection of Italian wines with a menu of pastas, panini, salads and more at 3065 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Find out more at storico.com/vino.

Authentic Indian cuisine with a modern twist is on the menu at Tabla, located in the Modera building at 3005 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Visit tablaatlanta.com.

Incoming



Juniper Café: Lazy Betty Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips new Vietnamese restaurant and bakery on the Westside this summer.

Politan Row: Colony Square’s new food hall will hold its official grand opening celebration June 24-26.J ack Bai’s hibachi bowl concept Gekko and Michaela Merrick’s Creole-Mexican street taco concept Pretty Little Tacos are the latest additions.