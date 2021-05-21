MARTA to host virtual public forum on streetcar extension

MARTA will host a virtual public meeting on May 27 at 6 p.m. to provide updates and receive input on the extension of the streetcar from Downtown to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.

The extension project will see the streetcar run from Jackson Avenue, along Edgewood Avenue, to the BeltLine at Irwin Street, and then up to Ponce City Market.

The virtual public meeting will include a presentation from the project team, including information on preliminary engineering efforts, proposed alignments, and stop locations, and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Click https://tinyurl.com/StreetcarMeeting to access the virtual meeting. A recording of the meeting and additional project information will be available in the virtual meeting room website https://tinyurl.com/StreetcarEast, and questions and comments about the project will accepted in the virtual room until June 30.