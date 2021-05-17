Food hall, LGBTQ bar & restaurant, and beauty concept announced for Underground Atlanta

A food hall, a plant-based skincare concept, and a previously announced LGBTQ+ bar and restaurant are coming to the under-refurbishment Underground Atlanta.

And visitors won’t have to wait long to see doors opening – Future Showbar and Restaurant plans to open on June 4.

Previously announced before the pandemic, the 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ+-friendly restaurant, cabaret and dance bar will celebrate its official grand opening with a diverse food menu, weekly drag cabaret shows, and dance parties.

“Future has been a long-time coming, with our original opening plans halted by the pandemic,” said Keith Young, owner of Future. “This concept speaks true to the next generation of this historic site and the next phase for Downtown Atlanta. We’re thrilled to safely open our doors to the public and look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our community.”

Future will be open for lunch and dinner, with plans for weekly programming and events including drag shows. It is located on the southwest corner of lower Alabama and Pryor streets.

YELLE Beauty, which was founded by media mogul Yandy-Smith Harris, will unveil its first 1,629-square-foot location on Upper Alabama later this summer. YELLE specializes in plant-based skincare – moisturizers, serums, eye creams – for melanin rich skin tones.

“YELLE Beauty has been one of my most fulfilling ventures yet and I’m overwhelmed with joy to finally be able to offer our customers an in-store experience with our first physical storefront,” said Smith. “Like Underground Atlanta, YELLE is entering an exciting new phase and we’re thrilled to start this next chapter at the heart of Atlanta.”

And demolition work has already begun for the Robert Montwaid-curated food hall that will be the renovated Underground’s anchor along lower Alabama Street. Montwaid, who also curated Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works, Dayton’s Market in Minneapolis and New York’s Gansevoort Market, said there will be a mix of local and international fare from 21 vendors at the 28,000-square-foot food hall. There will be both indoor and outdoor dining areas, including seating that spills into Kenny’s Alley, the soon-to-be-activated entertainment district with the adjacent Masquerade planning to reopen for live shows this summer.

Underground’s new owner, Shaneel Lalani, is moving quickly to redevelop the long-dormant Downtown district after purchasing it for $31.6 million last November. He has assembled a team of experts, including leading urban planners, architects, engineers and placemaking experts, to make recommendations for the project.

Lalani said multifamily residential options, more retail and restaurants, and reactivating outdoor spaces are all on the table.

“We are creating a destination for the community to enjoy, and these tenants represent the diverse mix of experiences we will bring to one of Atlanta’s most iconic properties,” Lalani said in a statement. “Underground Atlanta is at the center of downtown, and we are committed to creating a place that is exciting and joyful for our city. We are just getting started.”

For the latest on Underground Atlanta, follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.