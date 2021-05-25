Colony Square’s long-awaited food hall, Politan Row, will officially open June 24 with a special ticketed event called “Taste Reimagined” with live music, a tasting tour. and meet-and-greets with the culinary talent. Tickets go on sale June 1 at colonysquare.com.

The celebration continues with a public ribbon cutting and day-long festivities on June 25, as well as live music in the Plaza on June 26. Federal Burger, Bun Mi Grill, Y?M, Pretty Little Taco, and Gekko will be open for the celebration, while Serena Pastificio, Holeman and Finch Public House, Rumi’s Kitchen, King of Pops, Sweetgreen, Saints + Council and newly announced Belli Pizzeria and Locale Café will open later in the summer.

Bar Politan will feature a 40-seat central bar in the middle of the food hall serving craft cocktails and wine.

“A food hall is something that Midtown has long been craving – and it’s almost here,” North American Properties’ partner Adam Schwegman said. “We’ve got an incredible mix of local chef talent, and plenty of space both indoors and outdoors to explore. All I can say is, I know where I’m spending my time this summer.”

At Underground Atlanta in Downtown, demolition work has already begun for the Robert Montwaid-curated food hall that will be the renovated Underground’s anchor along lower Alabama Street.

Montwaid, who also curated Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works, Dayton’s Market in Minneapolis and New York’s Gansevoort Market, said there will be a mix of local and international fare from 21 vendors at the 28,000-square-foot food hall.

There will be both indoor and outdoor dining areas, including seating that spills into Kenny’s Alley, the soon-to-be-activated entertainment district with the adjacent Masquerade planning to reopen for live shows this summer.

Along with the food hall, Underground announced that Future Showbar and Restaurant plans to open on June 4.Tthe 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ+-friendly restaurant, cabaret and dance bar will celebrate its official grand opening with a diverse food menu, weekly drag cabaret shows, and dance parties.