Work is underway to build a new stretch of trail called the Creek Walk Connector along a northeast Atlanta meadow and the north fork of Peachtree Creek. The multi-use, ADA-accessible trail is a collaboration between South Fork Conservancy and PATH Foundation. The connector, a critical segment linking the two nonprofits’ existing trail systems and other regional trails, is being funded through a nearly $1 million state grant from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Association (GOSA). The project involves building of a 12-foot-wide, multi-use trail, restoring 50,000 square feet of creekside habitat, improving a soft-surface trail through the meadow, and creating a new pocket park with interpretive signage, bike racks, and benches. The 1,600-foot-long multiuse trail begins at Lindbergh Drive and heads southeast along I-85 at the meadow’s edge, ultimately joining the Confluence Bridge. This intersection marks the meeting of the South Fork trail system, the Atlanta BeltLine, and PATH400. Future plans include a connection to the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Local Atlanta startup Grubbly Farms is a small sustainable pet food company dedicated to providing healthy feed and snacks for chickens made from black soldier fly grubs. Cousins Sean Warner and Patrick Pittaluga started the company as a project while students at Georgia Tech. They ordered 700 black soldier fly grubs to raise in their laundry room. Grubbly Farms’ mission is to create farm-fresh food that is as healthy for pets as it is healthy for the planet. Find out more at grubblyfarms.com.

Sustainable Design Collaborative Atlanta (SDCA), a nonprofit volunteer organization of local design professionals, has begun work on this year’s community pro-bono project: a site plan for Our Giving Garden. SDCA volunteers, including a team of landscape architects and architects from Midtown’s TSW, will recommend landscape improvements, structures and more to help Our Giving Garden better fulfill its mission of growing and donating food to food banks, as well as promoting organic gardening practices through classes, camps and workshops. For more details, visit ourgivinggarden.org and sdcatlanta.org.