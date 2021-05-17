City records 49th homicide of the year after weekend of shootings

The city’s homicide rate ticked up to 49 for the year as another weekend of gun violence killed two and wounded a half-dozen others in multiple incidents.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the bathroom of Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead early this morning, while a man involved in a dispute on Lang Drive in southwest Atlanta. was shot and killed on May 14.

Three men were wounded May 15 in a shooting in the parking lot of Lindbergh Plaza shopping center parking lot that police believe followed a dispute at a pool party at nearby Peninsula apartment complex. The dispute spilled into the parking lot of Home Depot where the shooting took place. The three victims, who were innocent bystanders shopping at Home Depot, were taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to APD.

Also on Friday, a man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking on River Ridge Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to the Trap Music Museum on Travis Street near Georgia Tech where three people had been wounded in a drive-by shooting. Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger.

The shootings come just days after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created an anti-violence advisory council, which includes former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.