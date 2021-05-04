City Council adopts resolution encouraging negotiations with Fulton County on jail use

The Atlanta City Council adopted a resolution Monday urging Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration and Fulton County to reach an agreement on the future use of the Atlanta jail or a committee will be created to do it for them.

The administration has been in discussion with the Fulton County Commission, its Chairman Robb Pitts, and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat to use the Atlanta City Detention Center to relieve overcrowding at the council jail. The mayor has advocated turning the city facility into a community center.

The council’s resolution gave a deadline of May 31 for the city and county to reach an agreement or an Atlanta-Fulton County joint committee would be established to assess and provide recommendations on the issue.

In other actions:

• The council also approved two legislative items to activate four sites of public land for use as affordable housing. Three of the properties are lots slated for development as single-family properties and one is a 0.9-acre lot across from Atlanta City Hall to be developed as mixed-use infill housing in conjunction with Invest Atlanta.

• A resolution to encourage the Atlanta Police Department to amend its “Duty to Intervene” procedures to consider providing additional responsibilities for police officers to intercede when fellow officers are engaged in using excessive force or other unlawful activities.

• A resolution authorizing the City of Atlanta, on behalf of the Atlanta Police Department, to accept the donation of electronic access to license plate reader cameras provided by the Flock Group Inc.

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 9,999 persons that are in accordance with permits issued by the city if the gatherings occur in compliance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements.