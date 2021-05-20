Chamblee Dining: New restaurants join international flavors of the city

A stretch of famed international dining destination Buford Highway runs through Chamblee, so it’s likely you’ve already been to the city and tried some of the tasty fare. Here’s a few more to add to your list – on BuHi and elsewhere – that are open now or coming soon.

Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge, 4300 Buford Highway, is offering up a menu of Afro-Caribbean and Asian-inspired dishes from “Hell’s Kitchen” season 18 contestant and Chef/Co-Owner Scotley Innis. Bespoke cocktails and an ever-changing food menu will be set to a soundtrack of neo-soul, reggae and afro-beats with live DJ on the weekends. The spot is open for dinner, late-night and Sunday brunch.

Tum Pok Pok, 5000 Buford Highway, offers authentic Thai street food in a space designed to look like Thai store, with decor inspired by the characters of the Isan people and culture. The menu ranges from spicy papaya salad to Larb, Isan sour sausage, grilled meats, mango sticky rice, and more.

Karv Kitchen, 5126 Peachtree Blvd., is the latest venture from Sandy Papadopoulos (Athens Pizza) and chef Shan Holler (Eclipse de Luna). The counter service menu features spit-roasted Moroccan chicken and pork wraps, build-your-own salads and bowls, loukoumades (bite-sized honey doughnuts), coffee from Jittery Joe’s, and more.

Antiguo Lobo – a Mexican restaurant and tequila bar from restaurateur Jesús Oñate Jr. – is coming in June to downtown Chamblee, 5370 Peachtree Road. The new restaurant will offer a menu of authentic multi-regional Mexican fare alongside an agave-based beverage program for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Meaning “old wolf” in Spanish, Antiguo Lobo will pay homage to Jesús Oñate Jr.’s father, Jesús Oñate Sr. A beloved restaurateur credited with opening one of the first authentic Mexican restaurants in Georgia, Oñate Sr. opened his first restaurant in Chamblee, eventually owning five Monterrey restaurants, one El Sombrero, The Lazy Donkey and eight El Ranchero restaurants throughout Georgia.

