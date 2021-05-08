C.T. Martin, former ‘Dean’ of the Atlanta City Council, dies at 84

Former Atlanta City Council member C.T. Martin, 84, died this morning surrounded by his family at his home in Southwest Atlanta.

Martin was known as the “Dean” of the City Council, serving as District 10 councilman for nearly 30 years. In 2017, the City of Atlanta renamed the Adamsville Recreation Center, for which he secured the funding, to the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center as a tribute to his decades of service.

According to a statement released by the city, Martin was a champion for minority businesses in Atlanta and a fierce “get out the vote” campaign manager throughout the region. He is credited with mentoring and developing many young people over the years, including his eventual successor, Councilmember Andrea L. Boone.

“C.T. Martin was a mentor,” Boone said in a statement. “He was a friend. He was like a father to me. I walked hand in hand with him for 30 years of my life. He stood firm in his beliefs and acted passionately on his convictions. Words can’t express the mark he’s made on me, my career, and my life. I’m grateful that God allowed me the opportunity to experience his greatness. I will never forget him.”

While on the council, Martin focused on public safety, economic stimulus, and providing programs and resources for seniors and youth.

An Atlanta native and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Martin began his life of service pushing voter registration with the NAACP. He graduated from Shaw University with a Bachelor of Science degree and earned a Master of Science degree from Atlanta University.

Martin leaves behind four adult children and five grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church.