With products available from around the world or just around the block, Intown’s butcher and bake shops are offering local gourmands more choices than ever, including food that is truly farm to table—your dinner table, that is.

The four local shops in this article—The Buttery ATL, Evergreen Butcher + Baker, Chop Shop, and Kinship Butcher & Sundry—have partnered with local farms that specialize in humanely raised animals, growing fruits and vegetables, making cheese, and utilizing whole animal butchery—where butchers cut from an entire carcass rather than using bulk or boxed meat.

A decade ago, you couldn’t get freshly laid eggs in Atlanta, and shops that did have them usually had limited supply and sold them under the table due to pasteurizing laws. Now, we have the freshest eggs and so much more. It’s a whole new healthy and tasty world out there, and you’ll truly be stepping up your pantry and dinner table game.

Let’s go shopping.

The Buttery ATL

Now you can bring the sensibilities of James Beard award-winner Chef Linton Hopkins—of Restaurant Eugene and Holman & Finch fame—into your own kitchen. Whether it’s a taste of Spain, Italy, or the South you’re after, The Buttery is a treat for all your senses. Hopkins is bringing in his favorite smoked pig—Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams—and there’s an impressive variety of cheeses picked by cheesemonger Scott Stroud. The Tea Rose goat cheese from Capriole Farm in Indiana is both beautiful and layered with flavors, as is the Robiola from North Carolina’s Boxcarr Handmade Cheese, and Oma from the Von Trapp family’s Jersey cows in Vermont. Executive pastry chef Jen Le whips up magical confections like lemon buttermilk chess pie, sticky toffee pudding, and to die for chocolate chip cookies. And if you like the homemade condiments from Chef Hopkin’s restaurants—including a special sugar-free version of Duke’s mayonnaise made especially for the shop—are also available. The staff is hands on, and the vibe is European village shop. 2137 Manchester St. NE, butteryatl.com.

Evergreen Butcher + Baker

Sean and Emma Schacke opened their Kirkwood establishment two years ago mixing whole animal butchery with a bake shop that uses all organic grains. All flour is grown and grinded straight from two mills in Athens and N. Carolina. Fabulous unique sourdoughs are served alongside specialty pastries like cheesy pickled asparagus croissants, hazelnut chocolate bear claws, kouign-amann, and their best-selling sausage rolls. Sean honed his skills in the Chicago meat district at the famous Publican Quality Meats. Each week, Sean orders half a cow, one whole lamb, and four hogs. Everything is fresh, hand cut, and you can really taste the difference from grocery store meat. Trust me, you will never buy meat from your local supermarket ever again. When ordering cuts for dinner, ask Sean for his opinion on how to best cook the dry-aged steaks, pork chops, and handmade sausages. 2011 Hosea Williams Drive NE, evergreenbutcherandbakery.com.

Chop Shop

Pine Street Market owner Rusty Bowers has partnered with Riverview Farms owners Charlotte and West Swancy for this new endeavor in Edgewood that practices whole animal butchery. It’s a butchery, sundry shop, produce market, community hang out where you eat yummy local treats. All the in-house meats are slow cooked in a Big Green Egg just outside the front door. Produce is from Row by Rowe farm, and you’ll also find local and regional cheeses, honey, local sauces, fresh flowers from Chelsea Wallace, and six flavors of Atlanta-made YUM ice cream. General Manager Rohaan Malhotra is always there, super friendly, and knowledgeable about all the cuts, cooking tips, and anything else you might want to know about Chop Shop. Be sure to try the new daily sandwich. 1366 Memorial Drive SE, chopshopatl.com.

Kinship Butcher & Sundry

One to keep on your radar is Kinship, which is set to open in this summer in Virginia-Highland. Myles Moody from Holman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene and his sommelier wife, Rachael Pack, are the team behind this whole animal butcher and sundry shop. Cuts of pork and beef will be paired with the perfect wine along snacks, sandwiches, cheese wheels, coffee service from Academy Coffee. Can’t wait! 1019 Virginia Ave., kinship-atl.com.