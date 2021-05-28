Lincoln Property Company Southeast has negotiated a 21,017-square-foot expansion with Variant, a new technology enabled trucking brand by U.S. Xpress, one of the nation’s largest truckload carriers, at the Circa 730 office building in the heart of the Midtown Techtangle; this deal brings Circa 730 to 90% leased. After initially leasing 9,228 square feet of space at the building in 2019, Variant, which uses a new operating model to reengineer the long-haul trucking industry, will now occupy a total of 30,245 square feet.

Carter has announced four new tenants scheduled for Georgia Avenue in Summerhill including Iconic Orthodontics, scheduled to open in early July; Center Parc Credit Union, opening this spring; the second location of Aviary Beauty + Wellness, with plans to open in summer; and Press Shop, a gift and specialty wine shop also slated to open this summer. The new businesses will join a salon, Maggie Murphy’s, and food-and-beverage tenants: Maepole, Hot Dog Petes, Hero Doughnuts and Buns, Halfway Crooks Beer, Big Softie, The Little Tart Bakeshop, Little Bear, Junior’s Pizza and Wood’s Chapel BBQ.

Hotel Colee, Buckhead’s first Autograph Collection Hotel, is open and poised to make an impression, thanks to interior designer Andrew Alford of Andrew Alford Creative. Some of the features at Hotel Colee include a port cochere with a streamer art installation, a rooftop infinity pool, and a lobby that features an installation paying homage to barber shops and beauty parlors. Alford was recruited to the project by Practice Hospitality’s CEO Bashar Wali. “Creating hotels is part art, part science. We’ve quite rightly spent the last year focused on the science: safety, technology, paring back the experience to the essential components,” Wali said. “But I knew Andrew was the right person to design a hotel for the post-pandemic world because he is not just a designer – he’s an artist.”

The retail leasing team at JLL has been selected by Paces Properties to market and lease Atlanta Dairies, an adaptive reuse project located near the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail on Memorial Drive. JLL’s Coleman Morris and Nicole Kidder will handle the listing. Cold Brew Bar, Wonderkid and Three Taverns Imaginarium are among the tenants now open at the property. The Eastern, a 2,200-capacity music venue, is set to open in September. The venue will also feature a rooftop bar, accessible to both concertgoers and other Atlanta Dairies visitors. JLL has been engaged to bring additional restaurant and entertainment tenants to the redevelopment, with leasing opportunities including a 4,400-square-foot space and outdoor patio adjacent to Three Taverns Imaginarium and a larger, 10,000-square-foot space adjacent to Wonderkid.

The 3rd Annual Atlantic Capital Community 5K was held virtually on May 1and raised over $38,000 for the Grove Park Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to revitalizing the Grove Park neighborhood and improving the quality of life by working with local partners, leaders and residents to create a healthy, equitable and vibrant community. Atlantic Capital, a publicly traded bank, provided the necessary funding and essential aid to the neighborhood.